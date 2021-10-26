Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,389,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $244,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

