Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 512,404 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.36% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $231,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,391,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 340,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 243,332 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 206,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,296,000 after buying an additional 184,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

