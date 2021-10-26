Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $311.72

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $311.72 and last traded at $311.20, with a volume of 5113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $145,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

