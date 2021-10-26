Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $428.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $294.79 and a 1 year high of $430.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

