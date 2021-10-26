Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 8.69% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $1,025,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.10 and a fifty-two week high of $251.02.

