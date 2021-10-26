Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.8% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.59. 30,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,468. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

