Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $215.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.10 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $806.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. 163,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,250,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at $3,622,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

