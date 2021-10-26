Veeco Instruments (VECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.250-$0.440 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.25-0.44 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VECO opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.06 and a beta of 1.43. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veeco Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

