Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of VLD stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Velo3D has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Velo3D stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 856,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.99% of Velo3D as of its most recent SEC filing.

