Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of VLD stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Velo3D has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
