Verasity (VRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $349.54 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $349.54 million and $192.98 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001536 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.