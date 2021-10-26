Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $450,703.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.96 million and approximately $450,703.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,966.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,273.34 or 0.06896239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.00317518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.45 or 0.01006119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00089299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.97 or 0.00469565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00281205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.00249845 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,384,797 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.