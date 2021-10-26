Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.35. 19,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

