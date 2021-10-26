VideoCoin Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $72.23 million and approximately $134,137.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00015739 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,339,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

