Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$33.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.83 million.

VMD opened at C$7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company has a market cap of C$289.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.15. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of C$6.77 and a 12-month high of C$13.69.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

