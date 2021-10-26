VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) declared a dividend on Monday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of VOF opened at GBX 499.39 ($6.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 461.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 459.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £831.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 325.50 ($4.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.53).
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
