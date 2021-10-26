VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) declared a dividend on Monday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VOF opened at GBX 499.39 ($6.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 461.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 459.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £831.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 325.50 ($4.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

