Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vine Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE VEI opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vine Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the second quarter worth about $188,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

