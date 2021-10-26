Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 1,314.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,320.75 ($17.26).

VTY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of VTY traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,192 ($15.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,201.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,216.59. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.