Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 167,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUCR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,232,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EUCR remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,304. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

