Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys 31,791 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARYD. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $4,189,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $5,200,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

Shares of ARYD remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,564. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.