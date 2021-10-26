Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Has $873,000 Stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,944 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

FLAC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.