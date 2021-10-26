Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNG traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

