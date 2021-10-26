Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 283,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $80,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $134,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osprey Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 3,037,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,396. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

