Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vivendi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

