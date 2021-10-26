Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

NYSE VVNT opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVNT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.