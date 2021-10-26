Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.45

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $7.35. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 85,119 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

