Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stake Raised by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 96.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vroom by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of VRM opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.