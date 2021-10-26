Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $1.32 Billion Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,623,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,231 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 7.2% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Mastercard worth $1,323,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

NYSE:MA opened at $362.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $357.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 481,688 shares of company stock worth $178,887,044. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

