Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $44.32 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,956 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 1.07% of EnerSys worth $44,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in EnerSys by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

