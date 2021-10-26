Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $824.86 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,215,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157,657 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises about 4.5% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $824,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

