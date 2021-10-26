Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $824.86 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,215,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157,657 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises about 4.5% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $824,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.39.
In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.
Qorvo Profile
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
