Vulcan Value Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Partners accounts for about 0.4% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $82,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTS opened at $332.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.73 and a fifty-two week high of $333.41.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

