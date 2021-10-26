VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 116,511 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $178,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VYNE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 109,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

