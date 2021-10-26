W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $70.00 price target on the stock. W. R. Berkley traded as high as $82.76 and last traded at $81.94, with a volume of 1006134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.26.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley’s third-quarter earnings beat estimates. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. Also, higher expenses weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings. Nevertheless, it has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on an increase in premium written over the past many years. It has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income.”

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,019.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 206,899 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.