Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 3.3% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,357. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.