Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for 2.1% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,329,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,375,000 after purchasing an additional 43,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,004,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,197,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 171,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

EXC traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.97. 24,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

