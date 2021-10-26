Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Invests $95,000 in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

QGEN traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. 1,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,113. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

