Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.47. 82,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

