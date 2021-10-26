Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.29.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

NYSE WRBY opened at $59.03 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.