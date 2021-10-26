Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.
WRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.29.
NYSE WRBY opened at $59.03 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $59.78.
