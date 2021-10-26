Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of WHR stock opened at GBX 159.40 ($2.08) on Monday. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.79 ($2.22). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £677.23 million and a P/E ratio of 4.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

