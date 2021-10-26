Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. On average, analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.63 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.