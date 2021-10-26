Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.19. 235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,624. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 168.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

