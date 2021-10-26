Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 132,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 18.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.28. 3,007,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,039. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

