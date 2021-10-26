Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $309.35.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $235.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.31. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

