Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth $91,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $111,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 45.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

