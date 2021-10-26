Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $209.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $149.08 and a 52 week high of $209.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.14.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

