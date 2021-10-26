Wedbush Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $800.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $775.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $719.78.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $746.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $264.60 and a 52-week high of $759.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $609.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

