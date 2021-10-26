Wedbush Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $684.71.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,024.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $749.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 533.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,045.02.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,198 shares of company stock worth $67,080,269. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.