Wedbush Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $96.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

