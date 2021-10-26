Wedbush Weighs in on Casper Sleep Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The company had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

