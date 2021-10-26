Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2021 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

10/11/2021 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

10/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

10/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

10/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CCXI stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. 27,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,095. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

