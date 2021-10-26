Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/11/2021 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.
- 10/11/2021 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 10/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.
- 10/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
- 10/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
CCXI stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. 27,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,095. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
