Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $500.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.00.

Anthem stock opened at $434.56 on Monday. Anthem has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $436.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average is $381.38. The firm has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

